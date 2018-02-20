‘Never been that high before:’ Heavy rain leads to flooding in Mukwonago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKWONAGO -- Heavy rain, warm temperatures and melting snow combined to lead to major flooding in Mukwonago, and some homeowners planned to work through the night in an effort to keep the water out of their homes.

"A nightmare!" Brian Anspach, Mukwonago homeowner said. "You just deal with it at this point. There's nothing else we can do."

Anspach spent the day Tuesday, Feb. 20 breaking up ice and trying to keep the water away from his home. His neighbors had to leave after their home became surrounded by water.

"That last round of rain just piled it up even more and there's still a lot coming down from up in the woods," Anspach said.

Meanwhile, Lauren Park wasn't much of a park. The basketball courts were totally underwater, along with the baseball field. Several roads were closed in the area due to high water.

Nearby, FOX6 News found a vehicle that didn't quite make it through the high water near the Mukwonago Town Hall. It had to be towed, and police were on hand to make sure no one else tried venturing through.

Robert Douglas said he watched as the water rose in his front yard.

"Looks like a little water on the roadway on the driveway coming in, into the garden area, which it's never been quite that high before. This is the most it's ever been here," Douglas said.

Jacob Badnais and his friend got off work and got creative:

"I live down the road and texted my buddy and said 'hey, let's go out kayaking!'" Badnais said.

"High water" signs were being put up across the area.