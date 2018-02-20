Officials watch temps, rainfall closely in Kenosha Co.: ‘If this freezes, this will be an ice rink’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF RANDALL -- Kenosha County was one of several in the southern portion of SE Wisconsin under a flood warning until 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 as heavy rain fell. The rain, combined with the warmer temps and snow melt made for a mess in some spots.

In the Town of Randall in Kenosha County, firefighters were busy pumping water -- 100 gallons per minute on 318th Ave.

"This is the first time that they've come to do this. This is really helpful," said Petra Wilson.

Wilson said she's lived in the subdivision for more than a decade.

"With all of this water being so deep, I'm concerned about leaving and going to work," Wilson said.

Wilson said the area is prone to flooding, and winter storms often bring the most problems -- even damaging homes.

"Our house happens to be up a little higher. We haven't had any flooding into hour home. The houses around me that sit a little lower have had water get into their basement," Wilson said.

"Other than calling God and telling him to stop it, there isn't a whole lot you can do," Lauren Fox, town supervisor said.

Fox said melting snow, heavy rain and frozen waterways were to blame for the submerged streets.

"There is ice in there and it's backing everything up," Fox said.

Fox said officials were keeping close tabs on temperatures, concerned about potential freezing overnight.

"If this freezes overnight, then this will be an ice rink in the morning. Our concern is getting emergency vehicles in here if we have to," Fox said.

Wilson said she was planning on staying home Tuesday as the rain continued to fall.

"I was going to run errands, but I'm not going to run my car through the high water," Wilson said.

