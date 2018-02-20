Pictures: More rain, freezing rain today with the last drops falling later this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- The National Weather Service says another round of freezing rain is expected Tuesday, Feb. 20 for areas north of Milwaukee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those areas.

Below are some pictures of the icy conditions in Ashwaubenon and Grand Chute from WLUK.

Dense fog continues this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for many areas.

Roads are wet and some are flooded. A Flood Warning covers much of our area today.

