Rain, snow make travel difficult in areas north of Milwaukee, flooding to the south

MILWAUKEE — Rain, sleet and snow has closed schools and caused flooding concerns in Wisconsin.

Freezing rain and snow led officials to cancel classes Tuesday in dozens of schools, including those in Baraboo, Mauston, Wisconsin Dells, Nekoosa and Portage. Many other school districts delayed the start of classes due to travel difficulties. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for at least seven counties, from Marquette to Sheboygan.

A flood warning was in effect to the south were steady rain continues to fall. Minor flooding was forecast for the Fox River in Kenosha County and the Pecatonica River in Lafayette and Green counties.