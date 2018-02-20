“Technoference:” The impact technological interruptions are having on parents, children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Vibrations, beeping, and even a little flashing light. Does your phone tend to grab your attention more than your own kids? It may be time to silence your smartphone. Child development expert, Jessica Lahner with Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about "technoference."

"Technoference" are every day interruptions in interpersonal interactions caused by digital/mobile devices. For parents, it could be scrolling through social media while playing with kids, multitasking while talking to kids by checking email at the same time and allowing conversations and meals to be interrupted by checking phone notifications.