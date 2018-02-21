× Bill giving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele more power is dead

MADISON — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s request for broad new powers is officially dead at the state Capitol for the rest of the year, FOX6 News has learned.

The bill was scheduled for a Senate committee vote on Wednesday morning, but was yanked Tuesday night. In a memo obtained by FOX6, Abele and Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow told lawmakers they needed more time to discuss policy objectives with other county executives — some of whom weren’t supporting the bill.

As originally written, Abele would’ve gotten the authority to install parking meters on Milwaukee’s Lakefront, set pay ranges for his political appointees, and gain a stronger hand in disputes with the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Two amendments sought to scale back those powers before the bill was ultimately pulled from consideration.