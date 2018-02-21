Former UW student pleads guilty in string of assaults, faces up to 10 years in prison

Posted 7:25 pm, February 21, 2018, by

Alec Cook

MADISON — A former student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has pleaded guilty to five felonies stemming from a string of alleged assaults around campus.

Alec Cook said little during Wednesday’s hearing, which included guilty pleas to three counts of third-degree sexual assault. He also pleaded guilty to strangulation and stalking charges.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the hearing largely resolved a case that had been set for seven trials involving 11 alleged victims in 2015 and 2016.

The 21-year-old Cook, of Edina, Minnesota, faces up to 10 years in prison or extended supervision on the sexual assault convictions alone.

Cook was expelled from the university in June.

Related stories