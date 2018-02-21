× Manitowoc County officials investigating after vehicles entered, property stolen in Cleveland area

MANITOWOC COUNTY — Manitowoc County officials are investigating after items were stolen from several vehicles in the southern part of the county Tuesday evening, February 21st.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the thefts occurred in the Cleveland area.

Officials have identified persons of interest related to the thefts. Deputies are requesting any additional witnesses or victims to contact the Sheriff’s office by calling 920-683-4201.

The sheriff’s office is recommending residents to keep their vehicles locked as a precautionary measure and to always be vigilant.