Play ball! A fresh look for Brewers’ spring training home, Maryvale Baseball Park

MARYVALE, Arizona — The Milwaukee Brewers released on Wednesday, Feb. 21 renderings of the renovation project for Maryvale Baseball Park in Phoenix.

In November of 2017, the Phoenix City Council voted in favor of a plan to renovate Maryvale Baseball Park, which has served as the Spring Training home of the Milwaukee Brewers since 1998. The plan keeps the Club in Maryvale through at least the year 2042, the second-longest commitment in the Cactus League.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late March and be substantially completed by the start of 2019 Spring Training.

The Brewers say they will invest $56-$60 million in the construction phase of the program, and will assume operation and maintenance (as well as related costs) of the facility after the conclusion of this year’s Spring Training. The city of Phoenix will allocate $2 million each year for the next five years for renovations, and the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority will contribute approximately $5.7 million.

Also part of the approved plan, the Brewers will partner with Grand Canyon University on a “Learning Lounge” at Maryvale Baseball Park, through which local students will have access to free tutoring. In addition, the Brewers have relocated a front office position to Maryvale to implement and manage Club-funded events with community schools and local community groups. Besides Spring Training baseball, community activities will continue at the facility throughout the year, including the city’s annual Independence Day celebration.

Maryvale Baseball Park opened in 1998. The facility is built on more than 60 acres of land donated by John F. Long Properties and is located off North 51st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona.

Even more photos of renovation planned at Maryvale Baseball Park