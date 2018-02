× Police: 52-year-old man fatally shot near 6th & Vienna in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Tuesday evening, Feb. 20. He is 52-year-old Gregory Holloway.

Officials say Holloway was shot during an altercation that appears to be drug related. It happened on N. 6th St. just south of Vienna around 10:15 p.m.

MPD continues to seek suspect(s) in this case.