Seeking a friend for a frog: HAWS hopes you can help get this little guy home to Florida

WAUKESHA — Officials with the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha are looking for a friend for a frog — someone who might be able to help get the little guy back home to Florida.

HAWS officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 21, someone dropped the tiny frog off at HAWS after finding it on a plant they brought back from Marcos Island, Fla. He’s about the size of a penny!

They’re now looking for someone who is heading to southern Florida who can take the little guy home.

If you or someone you know could help, you’re asked to please get in touch with HAWS.