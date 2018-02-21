“Some of the most exquisite automobiles:” Bennett Coachworks builds, restores cars and hot rods

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Bennett Coachworks in Milwaukee. Bennett Coachworks builds and restores cars and hot rods. Owner Bob Bennett has been building and restoring car for more than 30 years.

About Bennett Coachworks (website)

The story of Bennett Coachworks is the story of Bob Bennett's life-long fascination with magnificent machines and dedication to impeccable craftsmanship.

In 1955 in Indianapolis, Indiana, Bob was born to a family comprised of mechanics, machinists, and serious racing fans. It was not uncommon to find him assisting an uncle on a paint job or perhaps cleaning engine parts for his grandfather before he was 7 years old. Attending his first Carburetion Day at The Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he was only 5, Bob was taught the virtues of turbo charging by a grandfather who was an R & D machinist for Schweitzer Turbo when they were doing machine work for "Novi" race cars and "Turbo Offies".