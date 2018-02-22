’30 second fight:’ New viral trend showing short brawls raises concern in Menomonee Falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- Teens are using their cellphones to upload short brawls on the internet. The new viral trend making the rounds is called "30 second fights."

"It's like this 30 second fight challenge where people fight people in 30 seconds," said Crystal Kastenholc, student.

This week, school officials in Menomonee Falls sent out a letter to parents of North Middle School writing, "some students have participated in planned and organized '30 second fights' (also called 'going for 30') while at school."

"I heard people got into fights in hallways during passing times and stuff," said Kastenholc.

A quick search on YouTube shows plenty of similar brutal videos uploaded online.

The premise is simple: a fight is times and uploaded online. It's a trend worrying parents.

"I find it very disturbing for kids to be fighting just to put it on YouTube," said Ninja Gillylen.

Ninja Gillylen, says she keeps close tabs on her kids.

"It's so many things going on social media and getting the kids involved. I try to keep a tight nit on [her son]. He doesn't have a Facebook page," said Gillylen.

School leaders are asking other parents to do the same, writing "...we are asking for your partnership in helping us by holding conversations with your child" -- not just about "going for 30" videos but any dangerous trends that have happened or may be the next big viral sensation.

It's not known how many kids took part in the fight videos. Menomonee Falls police say they are not involved and it's likely being handled at school. School leaders ask parents to have a conversation with their kids about what to do if they see something like this happening in person or online.

Read the complete letter sent to parents below: