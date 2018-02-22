Amazon looking to expand with sorting center in Sussex; potential for hundreds of jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- Amazon is looking to expand in Wisconsin by adding a sorting center in Sussex. The building -- located at N53 W24700 South Corporate Circle -- has been vacant for months. Most recently, Quad Graphics used it to store paper. By this summer, it could be where your Amazon purchases get sorted out for delivery.

Tuesday, February 20th, the Village of Sussex Plan Commission received the proposal from Amazon to lease 115,000-square-feet of the building to sort packages. Workers would be there 24/7.

Village Administrator Jeremy Smith says, if approved, Amazon could bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

According to Amazon's proposal, 227 employees would be working during peak hours alone. Because of that, some changes will need to be made to the building. Most notably adding 336 more parking spaces in the field behind the warehouse.

Amazon would also look to lease the remaining 77,000 square feet of the building that it will not be using.

Amazon has already established a deep footing in the dairy state, opening a massive one million square foot fulfillment center in Kenosha back in 2015, employing more than 1,000 full-time workers.

FOX6 reached out to the Amazon spokesman representing the project, as well as the building's owner, but did not hear back.

The public hearing on the project is scheduled for March 20th.