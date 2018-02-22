× Assembly approves borrowing for new prison, hiring more prosecutors

MADISON — The state Assembly has passed a bill that would authorize $350 million in borrowing for a new prison, $4 million to hire 54 additional prosecutors across Wisconsin and send more people to prison on parole revocations.

The Assembly passed the bill 59-35 Thursday, sending it to the Senate where its prospects are uncertain.

Democratic opponents objected to a provision that would require the Department of Corrections to recommend revoking probation, parole or extended supervision for anyone charged with a felony or violent misdemeanor. That’s expected to send hundreds more people to prison every year, adding $57 million in costs to the state annually.

Adding the new prosecutors is also expected to result in more people being sent to prison.

Wisconsin’s adult prisons are 30 percent over capacity. Republicans say it’s a foregone conclusion a new prison will be needed.