Watch: President Trump meets with state and local officials on school safety
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin from 9pm Thursday – 6am Friday

Finalists selected for FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2018 RAV4 Giveaway

Posted 10:31 am, February 22, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Military personnel and their families give so much – their time, their energy, sometimes even their lives.  FOX6 and Toyota teamed up to salute our veterans and their families with a special contest just for them – the chance to win a 2018 Toyota RAV4!  One lucky grand prize winner will receive a RAV4 XLE AWD SUV with loads of standard features.  Toyota will even cover the sales tax, license and title fees.  This incredible package is valued at approximately $32,800!

Congratulations to the six (6) finalists who were selected from the more than 165 nominations submitted.  They are:

  • Daniel Brown
  • Allena Flood
  • Rick Jacobsen
  • Jason Leistiko
  • David Pollack
  • Stephanie Ziety

We’ll feature each of the six (6) finalists and determine the grand prize winner on FOX6 News at 4:00pm, live from the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.  The grand prize winner will be the happy owner of a beautiful, shiny, brand new 2018 Toyota RAV4!

Thanks to everyone who nominated a veteran or veteran’s family for the FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans 2018 RAV4 Giveaway.

And to all the veterans and their families – THANK YOU for your service and sacrifice.