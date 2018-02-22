Fish fry favorite: The restaurant plating 3 pounds of fish a minute, most popular option on menu

Watch: President Trump meets with state and local officials on school safety
Posted 10:03 am, February 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:47AM, February 22, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- In Wisconsin, we're lucky to have some amazing traditions, especially this time of year when Friday fish fries are so popular. For some, the food brings them in. For others, it's the location or company. But for the team at Clifford's, it's about creating an environment where you can enjoy it all. Brian takes us to a Hales Corners hot spot that reels in hundreds of stratified customer's every Friday night.

