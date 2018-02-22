× ‘I will bring a gun to school:’ Arrest after viral Facebook post investigated by Shorewood PD

SHOREWOOD — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a viral Facebook post under investigation by law enforcement across the country. The post references a shooting at Shorewood High School, and prompted the principal to send a letter to parents.

Shorewood police said in an update Thursday, Feb. 22 it has been determined the post originated in Springfield, Ohio — where a juvenile female was taken into custody by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning. Police said she admitted to sending out the post under an alias name: “Ray Andres.”

According to a statement from Shorewood police Wednesday, Feb. 21, a screenshot posted on social media shows a post from “Ray Andres,” reading: “I will not being telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shoots.” A subsequent post read, “Yes SHS is the school I want.”

Police said “we do not believe this is a credible threat to Shorewood Schools, nor do we believe it was specific to Shorewood High School,” noting they were working with law enforcement across the country who received the same viral Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Shorewood High School Principal Tim Kenney, Shorewood High School Assistant Principal Joe Patek and Shorewood Schools Superintendent Bryan Davis have issued this letter to parents:

“Good Evening Shorewood Families, Tonight we have received dozens of communications from parents and students from the Shorewood High School community regarding a social media post that threatens violence at “SHS” by an individual named “Ray Andres.” This post has been rapidly spread throughout the country via social media. We have alerted the Shorewood Police Department and they are investigating the post. Additionally, police departments throughout the country are investigating this threat. The current belief is that this post is viral in nature as schools across the United States with the initials “SHS” have been made aware of the same threat. At this time we believe there to be no credible threat to Shorewood High School; however, we are taking the threat very seriously. Safety and security continue to be the highest priority for all of our students and staff. Parents and students can expect an increased Shorewood Police presence tomorrow at Shorewood High School as the investigation continues. We will keep you posted as more information becomes available. Thank you to everyone who contacted school staff and the police department tonight. Reporting threats is a critically important part of keeping our community and our schools safe.”