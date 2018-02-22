Kenosha Restaurant Week: “Explore an array of locally-owned restaurants offering delicious multi-course meals”

KENOSHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in Kenosha for Downtown Kenosha Restaurant Week. During Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will offer fixed prices menus.

About Downtown Kenosha Restaurant Week (website)

Discover a delectable dining scene near the breathtaking shores of Lake Michigan in Downtown Kenosha! Enjoy nine days of culinary adventure as you explore an array of locally-owned restaurants offering delicious multi-course meals at tasty savings!

Participating Downtown Kenosha restaurants will offer special, fixed price menus for Breakfast ($10), Lunch ($10) and Dinner ($20 and $30) during Restaurant Week. Plus you'll find a selection of tempting goodies to take home (or savor on the spot) with specials at Downtown specialty food shops!

This week is a perfect opportunity to explore new places to dine, or enjoy old favorites for a great deal! No tickets, passes or coupons are required. Just visit any (or all) of the participating restaurants and ask for the special Restaurant Week menu. Please check with individual restaurants for reservation recommendations.