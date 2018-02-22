× Menomonee Falls superintendent: Walking out without parental permission is unexcused absence

MENOMONEE FALLS — School District of Menomonee Falls Superintendent Dr. Pat Greco in a letter to families has clarified the district’s policy on student walkouts, as students across the country have been walking out of class to demand tougher gun laws in response to the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida. Some schools are threatening them with harsh punishments. There is a nationwide walkout planned for March 14.

Dr. Greco, in her letter, noted that the School District of Menomonee Falls “does not advocate student demonstrations be held during school time and cannot condone students walking out of school in an unsupervised environment while parents expect them to be in school.”

Students who do not receive parental permission to take part in a walkout will receive an unexcused absence, she said.

Dr. Greco noted in her letter that school administrators “value student voice on hard topics,” and students are encouraged to share their input with school leaders. She said the district hosts focus groups on key topics, and they’re planning student/parent forums in conjunction with police to take place within the next month “month to share our safety measures, personally answer questions and seek additional input.”

Below is Dr. Greco’s complete letter to families: