Milwaukee police: 63-year-old man wounded by gunfire near 34th & Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 34th and Capitol Dr. on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Officials say a 63-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 4 p.m. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated. The victim is being treated at a hospital.

Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.