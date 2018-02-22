Off the rails: Pewaukee man accused of parking girlfriend’s SUV on train tracks for revenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- A relationship off the rails! A Pewaukee man is accused of trying to get revenge on his girlfriend by dumping her SUV on railroad tracks.

Investigators say 32-year-old Michael Trumble, drove his girlfriend's Ford Escape to the railroad tracks off West Wisconsin Avenue, near the lakefront, and left it there Sunday afternoon, February 19th.

Luckily, the vehicle was not hit.

According to a criminal complaint, Trumble told investigators he did it because he was upset at his girlfriend and felt like, "she railroaded his life."

Hours earlier, 32-year-old Shannon Werner, was arrested after investigators say she attacked Trumble. According to a criminal complaint, Werner violated an order to stay away from him.

Prosecutors say the Waukesha County woman drank two Four Lokos then slapped Trumble. He was left with a "black eye and redness around his neck."

They are bad decisions investigators say could have the couple on the fast track to jail time.

The SUV was towed off the tracks. Luckily all trains were halted and no one was injured in the incident.