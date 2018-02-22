× Prince Fielder, Geoff Jenkins among latest named to Brewers Wall of Honor

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Thursday, Feb. 22 the 2018 Wall of Honor and Walk of Fame classes.

Prince Fielder will join former general managers Harry Dalton and Doug Melvin on the Brewers Wall of Honor on Saturday, July 21 and Geoff Jenkins will be enshrined into the Brewers Walk of Fame on Tuesday, July 24. Additionally, the Brewers and Milwaukee Braves Historical Association will induct former pitcher Bob Buhl onto the Braves Wall of Honor on Thursday, May 24.

Fielder, drafted seventh overall by Milwaukee in 2002, spent seven of his 12 Major League seasons with the Brewers (2005-11) and batted .282 with 230 HR and 656 RBI in 998 games. A three-time All-Star in Milwaukee (2007, 2009 and 2011), he is the franchise leader in on-base percentage (.390) and OPS (.929), and ranks among the leaders in slugging percentage (2nd, .540), HR (3rd), walks (3rd, 566), RBI (7th), runs (9th, 571) and batting average (10th).

(min. 2,500 plate appearances)

The power-hitting first baseman is the only player in franchise history to produce five consecutive 30+ homer seasons (2007-11). In 2007 – his second full season in the majors – Fielder became the youngest player in Major League history to reach 50 homers in a season (23 years, 139 days), breaking the record set by Hall of Famer Willie Mays (24 years, 137 days). A fierce competitor, he missed just one game over his final three seasons in Milwaukee.

Dalton was general manager of the Brewers for 14 seasons from 1978-1991, marking the longest tenure by a GM in franchise history. Under his leadership, the Brewers won over 90 games in each of his first two seasons (93-69 in 1978 and 95-66 in 1979). In 1980, Dalton acquired Hall of Famer Rollie Fingers, catcher Ted Simmons and pitcher Pete Vuckovich in a blockbuster trade with St. Louis. The Brewers reached the postseason in 1981 and 1982, including a World Series appearance in ’82, going 95-67 during the regular season. Dalton was honored as Major League Executive of the Year by Sporting News that season. He passed away in 2005.

Melvin joined the Brewers on September 26, 2002 as the eighth general manager in team history. During his 13-year tenure as GM of the Brewers, Melvin’s teams had 1,024 regular-season wins and two postseason berths, including a 2011 National League Central Division championship. He was named 2011 Major League Executive of the Year by Baseball America after the team won a franchise-record 96 games on the way to its first division title since 1982. In 2008, Melvin helped bring the franchise its first postseason berth in 26 years as the team finished 90-72 to capture the National League Wild Card. The midseason acquisition of CC Sabathia from Cleveland was key to the 2008 postseason run and will go down as one of the biggest trades in franchise history.

The Wall of Honor commemorates Brewers players, managers, executives and broadcasters that meet a set criteria based on service to the organization. The Brewers and Braves Walls of Honor are permanent displays outside of Miller Park on the north side of the stadium adjacent to the Hot Corner entrance. Honorees on each wall have a plaque with their photo and a synopsis of their career.

Jenkins, a first-round selection by the Brewers in 1995 (ninth overall), will become the 20th member of the Walk of Fame. A 2003 All-Star, he spent 10 of his 11 Major League seasons with the Brewers, batting .277 with 212 HR and 704 RBI in 1,234 games. Jenkins finished his career ranked among the franchise leaders in HR (2nd), slugging percentage (2nd, .496), RBI (4th), hits (5th, 1221) and runs (5th, 661).

Members of the Walk of Fame are elected by Wisconsin media members and Brewers executives. The ballot includes names of those who have worn a Brewers or Milwaukee Braves uniform as a coach, manager or player for at least three seasons and have been retired for a minimum of three seasons. Jenkins received 27 of 37 votes (73%), exceeding the threshold of 65% needed for election. Inductees are honored with a home-plate shaped granite plaque set along the exterior concourse around Miller Park. The full voting results are shown in the chart below.

Buhl is the 17th member named to the Milwaukee Braves Wall of Honor. He went 109-72 with a 3.27 ERA and 5 saves in 282 games (220 starts) over parts of 10 seasons with the Braves from 1953-62. The right-hander won a career-best 18 games in back-to-back seasons (1956-57) and led the National League in winning percentage (18-7, .720) during the Braves’ championship season in 1957. Buhl, who passed away in 2001, was an All-Star in 1960.