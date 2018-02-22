Rain water seeps into gasoline tanks, car owners learn that’s ‘going to mess it up’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- State inspectors are investigating to determine how it could have happened. Water mixed into gasoline at the Gunny Petroleum Gas Station at 23rd and Fond du Lac -- after heavy rain Monday evening, Feb. 19.

"Yeah, I didn't even know about it until I pulled up and my wife was telling me about it, but I'm glad she did. I wouldn't buy any gas from here," said one customer.

Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper warned people water got into the gas this week -- causing problems for cars that got the bad mixture.

"I got a new truck. This is a 2017, and if I get some water in here, it's going to mess it up," said Peggy Wright.

FOX6 News learned the heavy rain on Monday led to seepage into underground tanks through two caps and a rusty pipe. About two inches of water got in. Several cars had serious problems soon after leaving the pumps.

"It started shaking and we made it to the police station and it shuts down," said Delora Davis.

Davis said the repairs on her 2017 Nissan cost more than $800.

"The dealership says 'this is what we found in your tank. This is water. This is what caused the problem,'" Davis said.

A source told FOX6 News that on Feb. 15, five days before the water got into the gas, an inspection of the tax showed zero water inside.

To fix the tank for regular gas will be a process that includes digging through concrete -- and passing a new inspection from the state.

As for who will pay to fix several cars that were damaged -- that's the question. Car owners may have to prove they got the tainted gas during the time of the problem with a receipt. It's a good lesson for car owners to keep receipts when they fill up -- in case there is a problem.

If a consumer feels they have been victimized they can call consumer protection at 608-224-4942.