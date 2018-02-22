Reba McEntire, Happy Together Tour set to perform at 2018 State Fair

Watch: President Trump meets with state and local officials on school safety
WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, Feb. 22 the third and fourth shows slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino during this year’s fair.

Country star Reba McEntire will close out the Wisconsin State Fair at the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. All seating for this show is reserved. Tickets are $59 and $49.

Additionally, the Happy Together Tour is back on the Main Stage! This night of hits from the 60s and 70s will return Sunday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. This evening will include The Turtles featuring Flo & Eddie, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders and The Cowsills.

All seating for this show is reserved. Tickets are $39 and $29.

Tickets for both shows go ON SALE Friday, March 2 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Print-at-home and mail-order options are available online, and service fees will apply. The Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.