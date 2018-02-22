Wendy Williams is taking several weeks off from her TV show -- and Steve Wilkos says he lied about a horrific car crash. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Wendy Williams announces show hiatus due to Graves’ disease
-
Former “Today Show” anchor Ann Curry is speaking out for the first time
-
There’s one thing Kim Kardashian won’t be keeping in her new home
-
A judge on Fox’s new music competition “The Four” is stepping down
-
The Spice Girls are getting back together: Find out why it took so long to make it official
-
TMZ: Kylie Jenner spotted for first time with her baby bump
-
-
A day after NBC announced his termination, Matt Lauer says he’s “truly sorry”
-
Khloe Kardashian confirms pregnancy
-
OJ Simpson speaks out about rumors he’s Khloe Kardashian’s dad
-
The fallout continues for actor Kevin Spacey
-
Reese Witherspoon is being sued over the movie “Gone Girl”
-
-
Wendy Williams diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, announces show hiatus
-
Luke Wilson is being called a hero, but why?
-
Kim Kardashian makes $10 million dollars in 1 day, but how?