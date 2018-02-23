× Cyber-tip leads to arrest of 36-year-old man in child pornography investigation

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 36-year-old man was arrested this week by law enforcement officials from Mount Pleasant as part of an investigation involving the possession of child pornography.

Mount Pleasant police, along with agents from the State of Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations, acted on a cyber-tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. As a result of the tip and subsequent investigation, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant and arrested the 36-year-old man.

Detectives submitted charge recommendations for several counts of possession of child pornography.

The 36-year-old man is being held in the Racine County Jail on cash bond.