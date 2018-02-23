× Dan Popp awaits sentencing for triple homicide on Milwaukee’s southwest side

MILWAUKEE — 41-year-old Dan Popp is being sentenced on Friday, Feb. 23 for a triple homicide in March 2016.

Popp killed three people — Phia Vue, his wife Mai Vue and Jesus Manso-Perez. Popp then tried to kill Perez’s son, Jesus Manso-Carraquillo.

Last month, Judge Jeffrey Conen delivered a judgement on the verdict handed down against Popp. A jury ruled in November that Popp was mentally ill at the time of the triple homicide — but able to conform his behavior to the law. In court on Jan. 26, requests for Popp to go to a mental institution or have a new trial were denied.

