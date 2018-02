Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Pin-It LIVE -- an Etsy-infused and Pinterest-inspired DIY studio that invites people to gather to take projects from the screen and bring them to life.

About Pin-It LIVE (website)

Two fanny-pack loving teachers mixed their creative crafting energies with the shared idea that our world needs more time to create, laugh, and bring something authentic back into homes. Together these friends, and corn-hole teammates, created Pin-It LIVE!