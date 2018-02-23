Not sure what to make for dinner tonight? A recipe kids can help you whip up in no time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know today is not only National Banana Bread Day -- But also National Chili Day?! Erica Cleven, author of "The Victory Bite" joins Real Milwaukee with a recipe for each.

Banana Bread

Makes 12 slices

Takes 90 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat pastry flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce

2 tablespoons butter or trans-fat-free margarine, softened

3 medium bananas

1/4 cup fat-free milk or any variety non-dairy milk

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease bottom and sides of loaf pan; set aside.

In medium mixing bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt.

In large mixing bowl, beat sugars, applesauce and butter or margarine with electric mixer until well blended.

Add bananas. Gently mash with a fork or masher.

Stir in milk, vinegar and vanilla.

Add flour mixture to banana mixture and stir just until combined.

Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake 50 to 55 or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Remove loaf from pan and let cool completely on wire rack before slicing.

Kids

1. Grease pan

2. Measure ingredients

3. Mix ingredients

4. Mash bananas

5. Add batter to pan

6. Slice cooled bread

Adults

1. Help with electric mixer

2. Put pan in oven and remove from oven

Vegetarian Chili

Serves 12

Time 90 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 cups chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped zucchini

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 (16-ounce) cans stewed tomatoes, undrained

2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Toppings: shredded cheese, plain nonfat Green yogurt, diced green onions

Directions

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers, zucchini and garlic; sauté 5 minutes or until tender, stirring with wooden spoon. Add remaining ingredients, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes. Serve with your choice of toppings.

Kids:

1. Chop vegetables

2. Open cans

3. Measure ingredients

4. Cook vegetables

Adults:

1. Help open cans

2. Supervise stovetop use