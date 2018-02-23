Pictures from TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick jet to Mexico after Daytona 500

MEXICO — TMZ reports Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and race car driver Danica Patrick jetted down to Mexico for a romantic beach vacation just days after the Daytona 500. The two were spotted cozying up together at a fancy resort in a Mexican beach town.

Rodgers and Patrick went public with their relationship in January after they were spotted at a private dinner date in Arizona with friends. Rodgers also flew out to Florida this past weekend to watch Patrick’s final NASCAR race.

TMZ is referring to the couple as “Aaronica.” CLICK HERE to view more pictures posted online by TMZ.