U.S. Marshals seek 2 suspects involved in crime disguised as attempt to buy car

MILWAUKEE -- A man had to play dead until help arrived in an effort to save his own life. Now, U.S. Marshals are searching for two people behind the armed robbery that nearly ended his life. Authorities say the crime was disguised as an attempt to buy a car.

The first fugitive is Brittney Neal. She may be smiling in her mug shot but what the 24-year-old is accused of doing is no laughing matter.

"Back on September 26, of last year Miss Neal had contact with who ultimately was our victim in regards to buying a vehicle," the agent on their case said.

Neal deceived the victim into believing she was serious about buying a car. She even test drove the vehicle near 39th and Concordia. She asked the victim to pop open the hood so she could inspect its condition. That is when the victim was ambushed by a group of men that included 21-year-old Cedric Glosson.

"Fearing he was being robbed the victim took off running," the agent explained.

The victim was shot at. Bullets piercing his lower body. The victim begged Neal to take him to the hospital. She however showed no mercy and drove off. The victim played dead until a neighbor came to help.

Neal is described as 5'5" tall and weighing 115 pounds.

"It appears she does have a tattoo on her neck. It appears to us it might be her name 'Brittney,'" the agent said.

Neal is also wanted for other crimes.

"She does have multiple municipal warrants with the City of Milwaukee police department for battery, retail theft and obstructing an officer," said the agent.

Glosson on the other hand seems to be going nowhere fast.

"Mr. Glosson currently is on parole with the Department of Corrections. He has a history of robbery, auto theft, felon in possession of a firearm. He has a dangerous criminal past,” the agent told FOX6 News.

The 21-year-old also has ties to a violent gang.

"We believe that he has ties to a local street gang called The Cut Throat Mob. This street gang is involved with carjackings, armed robberies and auto theft," te agent said.

Glosson is described as 5'7" tall and weighing 180 pounds.

"Mr. Glosson does have a tattoo on his neck that states 'true player,'" the agent said.

Glosson has also been linked to a January armed robbery.

Agents asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of this duo to come forward before someone else gets hurt. Call the tip line at 414-297-3707.