× Walworth County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal fire in Town of Spring Prairie

TOWN OF SPRING PRAIRIE — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened in the Town of Spring Prairie on Friday morning, Feb. 23.

First responders were dispatched to a home on State Highway 120 around 8:30a.m. The fire was extinguished quickly — and a single occupant of the home was located in the interior deceased.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation to determine cause and origin of the fire. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are assisting.