× Admirals drop 2nd straight to Stars; 5-2

CEDAR PARK, Texas — The Texas Stars scored four goals in the second period en route to a 5-2 defeat of the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at HEB Center at Cedar Park.

The Stars scored the four second-period goals in a span of 3:53. The first two were scored when the teams were playing with four skaters apiece. First, Brent Regner scored at 8:59. Then Sheldon Dries tallied at 9:13. Former Admirals defenseman Andrew O’Brien scored at 9:55 and Travis Morin scored at 12:52.

Milwaukee outshot the Stars in the second period 17-11.

Justin Dowling added a third period goal for Texas at 3:43 of the third period to give the Stars a 5-1 lead.

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game at 1:14 of the first period. Frederick Gaudreau stopped a Texas clearing attempt on the left wing boards and flipped the puck into the slot for Trevor Smith. Smith’s quickly released shot found the goal for his tenth marker of the season.

Justin Kirkland scored the last goal of the game to make the final score 5-2. Kirkland received a pass just inside the Stars blue line and flew past the defense to lift a backhander into the net for his fifth goal of the season at 17:40. Trevor Mingoia and Alex Carrier had the helpers.

The Admirals will return home to Panther Arena to host Rockford Fri., Mar. 2.

Don’t forget to follow the Admirals on Twitter (@mkeadmirals) and on Facebook.