Milwaukee Panthers fall to Oakland Golden Grizzlies 72-70

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Kendrick Nunn hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Oakland in the lead and tacked on a game-winning jumper as the Golden Grizzlies beat Milwaukee in their Horizon League regular season finale, 72-70, and clinch the No. 4 seed into the Horizon League tournament Saturday afternoon.

Oakland lost its last two games and three of its last four coming in, but has lost just two games in its Division I history on Senior Day.

Carson Warren-Newsome hit a 3 and Brock Stull added a jumper with just under four minutes to play to put Milwaukee in front, 68-63, but Nunn hit from deep with 2:49 remaining to get within two, then hit again from distance with :59 left to put Oakland ahead, 69-68. His jumper with :16 remaining made it 71-68 before Bryce Nze scored at the basket for the Panthers to set the final margin.

After scoring a career-high 39 in a 96-90 loss to Green Bay on Thursday, Nunn poured in 37 against the Panthers, hitting 7 of 14 from distance to give him 128 3-pointers made this season. He finishes the regular season with 740 points.

Nick Daniels and Jalen Hayes scored 13 and 12 points, respectively for Oakland (18-13, 10-8). Hayes climbs past Kay Felder for ninth place all-time for career scoring.

Stull finished with 19 points to lead Milwaukee (15-16, 8-10), with Nze adding 11 and Jeremiah Bell and Vance Johnson 10 each.