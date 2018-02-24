Sen. Bernie Sanders makes campaign stop in Racine for Randy Bryce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- People are braving the cold and lines have started to form more than an hour before the doors open for Randy Bryce's campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 24.

Randy Bryce, a veteran and union iron worker who is currently living in Caledonia, is vying for House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat in Congress.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, former candidate for the democratic Presidential nomination, is making a campaign stop on Bryce's behalf after announcing his support for the candidate last November.

Sanders also appeared in an endorsement video for Bryce where the two discussed Medicaid among other agenda items.

Bryce is first facing off against Cathy Meyers in the primary for a spot on the ballot. Meyers is also a democrat hopeful, and currently a schoolteacher and Janesville School Board member.

The event kicks off around 10:00 a.m. Hundreds are expected to attend.