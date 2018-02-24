United States wins Olympic gold medal in men’s curling, beats Sweden 10-7 in final

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — The American men have won the Olympic gold medal in curling in a decisive upset of Sweden. John Shuster skipped the United States to a 10-7 victory on Saturday for only the second curling medal in U.S. history. Shuster was part of the other one, too, as the lead thrower on Pete Fenson’s bronze-medal team at the 2006 Turin Games.

Any Olympic gold medal is a good gold medal, if you’re the U.S. men’s curling team.

Still, it was nice to get the right ones after initially being presented with the medals stamped out for the women’s winners at the Pyeongchang Games.

After beating Sweden 10-7 in the championship on Saturday, the team led by John Shuster took the top step of the podium to receive their prizes. But when they looked at the medals, they noticed that the back said “women’s.”

Alternate Joe Polo’s was the only one that was correct.

The right medals were quickly retrieved and swapped out.