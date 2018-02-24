× We Energies restores power for people in Villages of Brown Deer, Bayside & Fox Point

BROWN DEER — We Energies has fully restored power for the 800 people who were without power early Saturday morning, Feb. 24.

We Energies said an outage was reported just before 6:30 a.m. They said the boundaries of the outage were Donges Bay Road, N. Enterprise Drive, and N. Beach Drive. Over 800 customers reside in that area.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Anyone can monitor the outages in southeast Wisconsin with the We Energies Outage Map. Officials say that map updates every 15 minutes.