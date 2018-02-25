Brunch: Delicious meals fitting for their name; Brunch to open new location in Brookfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- For a delicious meal fitting for their name, Wake Up had "Brunch" in studio. Owners Morgan Sampson and Mike Holz talked about how their business is expanding.

About Brunch (website)

Located at 800 N Plankinton Ave in downtown Milwaukee, Brunch is a modern cafe serving classic & inventive brunch fare amid cheery, colorful decor. Open 7 days a week for breakfast and lunch! HOURS:

Monday-Friday 7am-3pm

Saturday & Sunday 8am-3pm *please call for reservations of 8 or more* (414) 210-5381