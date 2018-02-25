× Milwaukee Wave wraps up regular season with 8-7 OT win over Syracuse

MILWAUKEE — The playoff-bound Milwaukee Wave on Saturday, Feb. 24, wrapped up the regular season with a win over the Syracuse Silver Knights at the Oncenter War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York.

The final score was 8-7.

“You’ve got to give credit to Syracuse,” said Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero in a statement. “They are an excellent team and took us to the brink today. They are capable of taking the next step against Baltimore in the playoffs.”

The Wave is now preparing to face the Florida Tropics on March 3 — for the first and only time this season.

“Florida is also very talented on the offensive side of the ball and are capable of hurting us but we will be ready for whatever they bring Saturday,” said Oliviero. “We’re going to assess our health, see who we need to rest and who can step up for a complete 60 minute game on Saturday. We’re looking forward to it.”

Below is the MASL playoff schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, March 10

MKE Wave at Cedar Rapids Rampage at Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.

Kickoff scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, March 11

Cedar Rapids Rampage at Milwaukee Wave at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Purchase tickets at http://milwaukeewave.com

15-minute mini-game 3: Sunday, March 11

Cedar Rapids Rampage at Milwaukee Wave at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Kickoff will be scheduled for 15 minutes after Game 2, if necessary.