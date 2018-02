MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say one man is dead following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night, Feb. 24.

The fatal crash happened near the area of Sherman and Fond du Lac at around 10 p.m.

Milwaukee police say the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a tree. The 26-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle. The man then died at the scene.

