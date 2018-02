× MPD investigates fatal shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s north side late Saturday night, Feb. 24.

Officials say they were called to the scene of the shooting near 41st and Hadley at around 11:50 p.m. Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No one is in custody.