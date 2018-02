MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that involved a Milwaukee County Transit bus on Sunday, Feb. 25.

It happened shortly after midnight near the area of 35th and Wisconsin.

Police say a 53-year-old Milwaukee man was in the road when he was hit by the MCTS bus. The man sustained serious injuries and did not survive.

The operator of the bus stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

An MCTS bus was involved in a fatal accident early this morning. We are cooperating fully with police. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the man who died. — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) February 25, 2018