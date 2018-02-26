MILWAUKEE -- It's your change to get a taste of some of the most talented chefs our city has to offer -- all in one place. Chef Heather Terhune of Tre Rivali joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour -- which hits Milwaukee next week. Next week, some of Wisconsin's James Beard award winners, past nominees and other noted chefs will cook for the public.
A preview of the James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour, and some tips from the pros
