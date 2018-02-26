After being caught on camera in Brookfield, DNR says cougar ‘could really be anywhere’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- In the last several weeks, one large cat has been popping up on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource's radar -- so where is the cougar now?

It's been just over one week since a Brookfield homeowner couldn't believe what he saw on his home security footage.

"Really kind of saw the animal come up to the window, see its reflection in the window, and just for a split second get really excited about that," said Dianne Robinson, wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR.

Aside from Waukesha County, Robinson said this year, cougar sightings have also been confirmed in Fond du Lac and Washington counties.

"Dispersing, young male from South Dakota. We get a handful of these that come through Wisconsin every year," Robinson said.

Since the Brookfield sighting, things have gone quiet.

"Your guess is as good as mine. I'm assuming he figured out where the urban area was; decided that wasn't necessarily his cup of tea and moved out into the rural area," Robinson said.

There have been no new reports of the feline as of Monday, Feb. 26.

"We've had cougars that have moved through Wisconsin in the past; that have ended up in Chicago, ended up in Connecticut, ended up in Michigan -- so he could really be anywhere," Robinson said.

Robinson said he is probably looking for a mate -- and should not alarm anyone.

"It's very rare for cougars to attack or have an interaction with people," Robinson said.

The Wisconsin DNR says if they come into contact with the cougar, barring any human safety concerns, they plan to allow him to continue on his journey.

If you think you spotted a cougar, you're asked to please fill out the Wisconsin DNR's "Large Mammal Observation Form."