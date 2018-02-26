Be A Maker: “Tinker with tools, build something out of unique materials at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY VIEW -- The Maker Movement is a push to promote hands-on learning at an early age in things like math, science, and engineering. And the Betty Brinn Children's Museum is expanding their impact with a new facility in Bay View.

Brinn Labs open house will be held Thursday, March 1, from 3 p.m to 8 p.m. We hope you will join us for equipment demonstrations and DIY projects throughout the afternoon and evening.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Brinn Labs (website)

We want Milwaukee to be a Maker City! Established in 2013, the Betty Brinn Museum’s Maker Initiatives have helped our organization become a national leader in the Maker Movement. Brinn Labs, our new MAKERSPACE in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee, will be home to this evolving aspect of our educational mission. Making – also called hands-on or authentic learning – is a growing trend in education that is changing how students learn, how educators and schools teach (especially the critical STEAM subjects) and how communities prepare young people for living, working and learning in the future. Along with its dramatic influence on education, making is also addressing the skills gap in workforce training, job creation and economic development – key issues for Milwaukee. In our rapidly changing global society, the Maker Movement expands our “learning by doing” mission to the entire community.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video