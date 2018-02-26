× Fore! Warmer temps allow Lincoln Park Golf Course to offer tee times on Tuesday, Feb. 27

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to dust off the golf clubs! When the temperatures climb into the 50s on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Lincoln Park Golf Course will be making available tee times from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. — as long as the weather permits.

Milwaukee County Parks officials say because the soil at Lincoln Park is predominantly sandy and drain quickly, they were able to get the course ready for this warm stretch.

Golfers can walk the 9-hole course for $11 and replay the same day for $6. No motor cars will be running.

To book tee times, golfers must call the course at 414-962-2400, beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. For more on the Lincoln Park Golf Course, CLICK HERE.