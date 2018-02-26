Hands on with Samsung Galaxy S9: Improved camera, better fingerprint placement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samsung announces details on the flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone and we go hands-on for our initial thoughts!

Samsung takes the wraps off of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. We went hands-on with the new devices.

The Unlocked Galaxy S9 is $719.99 or $30/month for 24 months financing, and the larger Unlocked Galaxy S9+ is available for $839.99 or $35/month for 24 months financing. Starting March 2, 2018, consumers who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ can save up to $350 with qualifying trade-in.