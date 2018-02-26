Bucks guard Jason Terry was a special guest on the FOX6 Sports Blitz on Sunday, February 25. The veteran talked about the importance of the Bucks coming off the All-Star break and getting a win at Toronto. But also about the disappointment of following that up with a loss to New Orleans after having a big lead. Jason also gave his take on playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo, his future, the run for the playoffs and how coach Prunty is different from coach Kidd.
Jason Terry talks Bucks on the FOX6 Sports Blitz
