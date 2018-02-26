Jason Terry talks Bucks on the FOX6 Sports Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bucks guard Jason Terry was a special guest on the FOX6 Sports Blitz on Sunday, February 25. The veteran talked about the importance of the Bucks coming off the All-Star break and getting a win at Toronto. But also about the disappointment of following that up with a loss to New Orleans after having a big lead. Jason also gave his take on playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo, his future, the run for the playoffs and how coach Prunty is different from coach Kidd.