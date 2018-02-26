Man goes for drunken horseback ride on California freeway, gets arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A man who was spotted riding a horse on a California highway was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 91 Freeway near Long Beach around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a man riding in eastbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol arrest report.

The man, identified as Luis Alfredo Perez, was stopped as he exited and rode across Bellflower city limits.

His blood alcohol level was found to be more than double the legal limit, with two screenings showing results of .21 percent and .19 percent, the agency said.

"No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated," a tweet from the CHP's Santa Fe Springs account read.

Perez, who turned 29 that day, was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI on a horse, according to the arrest report. His bail was set at $10,000.

The animal, named Guera, was unharmed and released to Perez's mother, who came to the scene immediately.

"Just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all…you haven’t," Officer Jeremy Tolen said.

